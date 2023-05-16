DALLAS — The Kraken’s second season ended Monday in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They fell short by a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

For resolution and reflection, here’s a list of questions the Kraken faced heading into training camp in September.

Will Philipp Grubauer bounce back?

The goaltender and “Kraken’s highest-paid player” went hand in hand last summer. That’s not the subtle dig it once was.

Grubauer went 18-31-5 through 55 games in 2021-22, and his .889 save percentage was the worst of his nine NHL seasons.

“He’s a proud guy that knows his role on this team and how important he is to the group in this dressing room,” coach Dave Hakstol said of his six-year, $35.4 million goalie as the Kraken opened camp.

It took until the new year for Grubauer to get his bearings, but he handled most of the workload down the stretch. There was little doubt he’d be the one the Kraken turned to in the postseason.

He was the star of a Game 1 win against the Colorado Avalanche and even his most insistent critics had taken up new hobbies by the end of a 33-save performance in Game 7. Those bookend games featured matching .971 save percentages.

He was pulled once in 14 games, in Game 4 of the Dallas series after allowing five goals. But the body of work was altogether impressive.

“I think I settled in there,” Grubauer said, citing the consistent, every-other-day action he saw in the playoffs. “But there’s always stuff to improve. You can always be a better teammate, a better player on the ice, and you can grow as a person.”

Is Hakstol on the hot seat?

Hakstol topped The Athletic’s First Coach Fired preseason poll of staff writers convincingly with 25.6% of the votes. Longtime bench bosses Bruce Boudreau, Peter Laviolette, Darryl Sutter, and Gerard Gallant packed up their offices over the course of the next seven months, but Hakstol kept going.

By mid- to late November, the plan appeared to be in effect, the Kraken were winning and the rumor mill moved on. Hakstol was named one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success” as voted on by the National Association of Broadcasters. The winner will be announced June 26.

How will Matty Beniers handle a full NHL season?

Straight out of the NCAA tournament and with a newly signed contract, Beniers’ nine points in his 10-game NHL toe-dip at the end of the 2021-22 season was a bright spot in a campaign with few of them. He put on about 10 pounds over the summer and scored 10 times in the first month and a half of the season.

His production slowed, but his two-way game grew. He was trusted in most situations by the end and led the rookie class in goals and points. The longer, heavier NHL season probably took a toll on the first-timer, but he’s a favorite to cap the experience with Calder Trophy honors as the league’s top rookie.

Will Shane Wright make the lineup?

Technically, yes. Then things got unusual.

Top prospect Shane Wright (fourth overall pick, 2022) was with the Kraken off and on all the way until January, when he was ultimately returned to juniors. Talk of his development and staying power, of the twists, turns and loopholes, dominated the first half of the season.

Wright made Seattle’s opening-night lineup, then played seven more games spread across three months, with each featuring fewer appearances than the last. He went down one level to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, then was recalled in time to score his first NHL goal Dec. 6. It came against the team once expected to select him with the top overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens. He captained his native Canada to gold at the World Junior Championship before reassignment to his Ontario Hockey League team. He was then traded.

As if that wasn’t eventful enough, his new team was swept in the first round of the OHL playoffs. He returned to the AHL’s Coachella Valley for its playoff run. As of Monday, he had a goal and three assists in 11 Firebirds playoff games.

Who will wear the ‘C’?

The Kraken coaching staff opted against naming a captain this season, sticking with leadership by committee, and four alternates — Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde.

The popular theory is Beniers will assume the captaincy sooner rather than later.

Where will the new additions slot in?

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Andre Burakovsky was part of the Kraken’s offensive reboot and led the team in points when he suffered an injury in early February. A floater between the top three lines, Burakovsky’s return to the lineup was a possibility had the Kraken advanced past the second round. He’s under contract for another four seasons.

Oliver Bjorkstrand found a home on the Kraken’s third line centered by Yanni Gourde, opposite Eeli Tolvanen. It took a while for the goals to come, but he finished with his fourth career 20-goal season.

Well-suited Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn remained the Kraken’s top defensive pairing all season. So Justin Schultz, another two-time Cup winner, was a blue-line crossing guard on the power play and part of either the second or third pairing. First, he and Jamie Oleksiak watched over their own end. Then Schultz swapped places with Will Borgen and was paired with Carson Soucy for the second half of the season.

But are they a playoff contender?

A clinched wild-card seed and two seven-game series later, here we are on May 16 still talking about hockey from the night before.