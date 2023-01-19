Kraken forward Ryan Donato admitted after this nailbiter of a game that it was indeed a test passed even if it required some late cramming.

The Kraken had largely dominated parts of Thursday night’s game against the visiting New Jersey Devils as Donato registered a pair of goals and an assist to twice give his squad the lead. Then, after the Devils tied it late in regulation, Andre Burakovsky delivered a 4-3 overtime win with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The Kraken equaled their win total of 27 from all of last season and moved into a first place tie with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division.

“It’s definitely huge,” Donato said. “We’ve got these last few games before the All-Star break so ending on the right note is definitely huge. We’re playing against some good teams and every point matters now. I think we climbed to the top of the standings in that game, but there’s going to be a lot of teams trying to knock us off of the top so winning those games is huge.”

But this could ultimately mean more than just standings points for a Kraken team that held a 40-30 edge in shots and had nearly gone up 3-0 in the middle period only to see Jordan Eberle hit the post. The Devils then battled back, tying the game 2-2 with goals in the second and third period on Martin Jones.

Then, after Brandon Tanev restored the lead in the third, converting a Donato pass after heavy work along the boards by Yanni Gourde, the Devils tied it with 1:14 to go in regulation as Nico Hischier popped in a rebound off a goalmouth scramble.

Had the Kraken gone on to lose, it would have been a third straight defeat and removed some of the luster from sweeping their recent seven-game road trip. Instead, they took down a team that had been 18-2-1 on the road and one of the best in the league all season.

“Yeah, it’s a huge test, obviously,” Donato said. “I mean, they’re a great team obviously. Look at the standings. You can’t fool anybody in this league. If you’re winning games obviously you’re a good team and they have a lot of talent over there.”

Vegas bookmakers had picked the Kraken and Devils to be the most improved teams this season and they’ve both exceeded even those lofty expectations.

The Devils, a 63-point team last season, were projected at an over under of 88.5 points this campaign. Instead, they’d entered Thursday at 29-12-3 and on pace for 114 points.

The Kraken, likewise, were coming off a 60-point season and projected for an over/under of 81.5. They instead entered Thursday at 26-14-4 and trending toward 104 points.

So, the Kraken knew they needed to compete from the outset.

Burakovsky said he was just trying to find a way to shoot the puck and wound up putting it between the goalie’s legs. But the win felt good given how hard his team had worked.

“For me, it doesn’t matter who scores,” he said. “I just want to win the game and whoever scores I’m happy for them and the team. Tonight, I was the lucky guy.”

Donato had gotten the Kraken on the board at the 12:27 mark with a blistering wrist shot from the right circle that appeared to catch Devils goalie Blackwood by surprise.

Blackwood would be the only thing keeping the Devils in the game as the period ticked by and the Kraken at one point had a 14-6 lead in shots and were dominating the high danger chances. The Kraken kept up the pace in the middle frame and it paid off when Donato and Jared McCann raced down the ice on a 2-on-1 break.

Puck carrier Donato waited until he reached the right circle again and this time unleashed a fierce snap shot that again beat Blackwood short side to make it 2-0 just under five minutes in.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said his team was playing well, but the hit post by Eberle and a later missed clearance attempt allowed the Devils to get back in the contest.

“We generated a lot of offense,” he said. “We had a lot of good opportunities tonight and Blackwood was really good for them.”

Ultimately, though, his team prevailed.

“To get the result, to get the two points, every point is critical in the standings.”