NASHVILLE — An unusual two games in three nights here for the Kraken had the feel of a mini-playoff series three weeks ahead of schedule.

The Kraken have been playoff positioned for several months, while the Nashville Predators are making a last-gasp push for a wild-card spot. These two games at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville have loomed large ever since the Predators went on an improbable run after dealing away players at the trade deadline.

“It’s kind of big for both of these teams,” said Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen, who made his return to Nashville after being placed on waivers by a Predators team he broke in with in 2019. “I feel like it’s going to be kind of like a playoff match these two (games). They’re playing for a playoff spot, and we’re still playing for a playoff spot. So, it’s going to be a big two games.”

For the Kraken, set to end the regular season in three weeks, this could be the series where they all-but-officially clinch that first trip to the playoffs.

Here are three things to keep in mind as the series progresses.

Can Kraken wrap things up this week?

I’ve been at this sports-writing thing a while and learned there exists a subset of fans that never think a race is over until it officially is. And that’s OK. I spent years dealing with Mariners fans writing me to insist an eight-game deficit with three weeks to go was still a playoff chase because, you know, something happened in 1995 that hasn’t occurred again for 27 years.

For the rest of us, common sense takes over at some point and this series is it. Nashville trailed the Kraken by seven points entering Thursday’s game and though the Preds held a game in-hand, it’s crunchtime.

Split this series and Nashville would face the same seven-point gap with 11 games to go. Even if they win the game in-hand, they’d need to make up five points on the Kraken their final 10 games. Can they? Sure, anything’s possible. I could bake a French croissant at some point in my life, so you never know.

Will they? Well, they won’t go 10-0-0. The best they could hope for would be about 7-3-0 and that’s pushing it. But give the Preds those 14 points. The Kraken lead by five, so they’d merely need 10 points their final 10 games to remain ahead.

That means a 5-5-0 mark. That’s a low bar considering the Kraken play Arizona three times and Anaheim, Chicago and Vancouver once each. Realistically, the Kraken should finish at least 6-4-0 their final 10 games — forcing Nashville to go 9-1-0 to beat them out.

That’s with a series split. A two-game Kraken sweep? It’s all over.

It’s long been all-but-over for the Calgary Flames in catching the Kraken. Calgary sat six points back entering play Thursday — same as six weeks ago — but the Kraken held two games in-hand and the Flames had just 10 to go.

The Flames had also won just seven of their last 19. They’d stayed relatively close after accumulating 15 “loser points” through overtime and shootout losses, but they haven’t won three in a row since early December and need to capture about five or six straight to get back in this thing. If the Kraken split in Nashville, the math becomes next to impossible for the Flames.

If the Kraken sweep in Nashville, the Flames can forget it. The Kraken will be as good as in the playoffs. You can celebrate a week or two ahead of the latecomers waiting for the official clinch. Champagne tastes better earlier than when the bottle’s been out too long.

What else is at stake?

Plenty for the Kraken, who must prove they can play sustainable playoff-style hockey. As many have noted, they’ve been on a win-one, lose-one pace for a while. Much of that has to do with the physical demands of their fast-paced, tight-checking style.

All season, there have been games where they’ve grabbed a rest. Not only during that 4-0 loss to San Jose a month ago, but also a couple of big win streaks where an abundance of offense bailed out some systematic breakdowns.

That can’t happen in the playoffs. There are no nights off come postseason.

The past week, the Kraken played well in beating San Jose, then lost a tight game to Edmonton in which they largely outplayed the Oilers and might have prevailed with better goaltending. After that, they outplayed the Stars for 55 minutes in Dallas before winning in overtime.

So, that’s three consecutive games in which the Kraken played their style and didn’t take a night off. If they keep it up in Nashville, they’ll have shown they can sustain a level of pace and play good enough to win big games consistently.

“Our guys have a real good awareness of where we’re at and what’s at stake each day,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday. “But also a real good perspective to it. Our guys in our group have stayed really even, have stayed loose. I think that’s been a real positive factor.”

Finish the thing off already

Think of how differently this pre-playoff outlook might be had the Kraken closed more games out — especially at home. They’ve lost three the past few weeks at Climate Pledge Arena in which they had third-period leads with under 10 minutes to go.

Two losses — to Boston and Ottawa — were in regulation and that hurts. They snagged a point against Dallas for an overtime loss, then blew a multi-goal lead to the Stars this week before prevailing in overtime.

Right before Christmas, they lost a shootout to Vancouver after blowing a multi-goal lead the final 10 minutes as well. That’s six points given away. Keep those, they’re neck-and-neck with Vegas for the No. 1 conference seed.

When they take a late lead, they must watch for the quick response — which yielded too often lately. And in the final two minutes, they must clear the puck out before the shift gets more than 20 seconds old.

Avoid those mistakes against the Predators, their playoff ticket will be punched early and they can spend coming weeks working on their playoff power play.