Two years ago, the level of Pacific Division competition was so maligned that pundits throughout hockey assumed even the expansion Kraken could make the playoffs.

Instead, they finished in the better-than-expected division’s basement a full 16 points behind anyone else and trailing the first place team by 51 points.

Two years after those dismal Pacific forecasts, the Vegas Golden Knights are reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Edmonton Oilers a top-three favorite on most betting sites to take this season’s crown and absolutely nobody overlooks the division anymore. In fact, with an expected drop-off by Boston and Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division, the Pacific might be hockey’s finest.

Beyond the Vegas and Edmonton front-runners, the Calgary Flames — who had the Western Conference’s best record two seasons ago — expect to rebound under a new coach and general manager, meaning one of last season’s playoff-bound Kraken or Los Angeles Kings might be on the sidelines next spring. And the Kraken’s tough early schedule, featuring seven of their first 10 games against playoff teams from last season, could put them in an early hole if they aren’t ready.

“Every time you look at the schedule in the first month, it looks like it’s going to be very challenging and this year it’s no different,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’ve got a significant challenge in front of us in that first month.”

Not only that, but after comes a bunch of November games against Pacific opponents that could prove just as formidable.

Many pundits and fans who disagreed with the Vegas way of salary-cap-pushing team building had anticipated a downturn and seemed to rejoice when the Golden Knights indeed missed the 2021-22 playoffs.

But that miss proved an aberration — a late-season collapse that didn’t carry over. Vegas won the Cup last June despite a goaltending merry-go-round that still has question marks. The Golden Knights return mostly the same lineup with Adin Hill and Logan Thompson forming a goaltending tandem after Laurent Brossoit signed with Winnipeg.

One reason the Golden Knights are champions and the rest of the division stronger was the arms race to fortify rosters at the March trade deadline. Vegas added rugged forward Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis, which allowed them to part with Reilly Smith this summer in their only major roster change.

Likewise, Edmonton, knocking on the Cup door the past two seasons, bolstered its defense last March by adding Mattias Ekholm from Nashville. The Oilers remain poised for another run at their first title since 1990 with their high-scoring core intact, headed by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Calgary was a team in near-mutiny under hard-nosed coach Darryl Sutter, who was fired at season’s end while general manager Brad Treliving and the Flames mutually parted ways. The in-house promotion of “player’s coach” Ryan Huska under new GM Craig Conroy could help last year’s key additions Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau perform more to expectations along with an anticipated bounce back from goaltender Jacob Markstrom after his unusually poor performance. The Flames dropped from 111 points to 93 last season — meaning even finishing someplace halfway between should secure a playoff berth.

And that could leave the Kraken and Kings fighting for a wild card.

The Kings made first-round exits the past two seasons but had the Oilers on the ropes last spring before giving away a critical Game 4 late and losing in six.

Los Angeles was the only division contender making a serious offseason move, adding centerman Pierre-Luc Dubois from Winnipeg for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari and Alex Iafallo. The Kings still have question marks in goal, though adding veteran Cam Talbot alongside Pheonix Copley should help depending on which version of the 36-year-old Talbot they get.

Interestingly, the Kings forwards traded to the Jets could jump-start a Winnipeg team that stalled offensively at times within a standout defensive system backstopped by netminder Connor Hellebuyck. If the Jets, who barely beat Calgary and Nashville for last season’s final conference wild-card spot, can make a playoff return, it potentially means four Central Division postseason teams in Winnipeg, Colorado, Minnesota and Dallas.

That would leave room for just four Pacific playoff squads out of the Vegas, Edmonton, Calgary, L.A. and Kraken quintet. Another Pacific notable: The Vancouver Canucks quietly hope their improved play under new coach Rick Tocchet late last season carries over this fall.

Vancouver, like Calgary, expects a rebound from injured goalie Thatcher Demko. They extended J.T. Miller and still have 102-point man Elias Pettersson at least one more season.

Contending is a big ask, but the Canucks wouldn’t be the first squad to parlay a new coach, top goalie and underachieving core into a surprise playoff berth.

The Kraken and other Pacific hopefuls had best hope that’s not the case in a division already awfully crowded with playoff aspirants.