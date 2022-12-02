That collective exhale inside Climate Pledge Arena wasn’t merely because the hometown Kraken had rallied late to extend a franchise-best win streak to seven games.

With the playoffs fast becoming realistic for the second-year team, part of the postgame relief for fans Thursday night was likely also the third consecutive strong effort by No. 1 goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

The idea that the Kraken’s season hinged upon a resurgence from nowhere by career journeyman netminder Martin Jones alone always seemed a stretch, as opposed to also relying on the playoff-seasoned guy being paid $5.9 million annually over the next four-plus seasons.

And if anything, the Kraken’s recent defensive upsurge and slip-ups have shown both goalies can be as good — or as bad — as the rest of the team’s two-way play allows.

“We did a pretty good job, and that’s the way we want to play,” Grubauer said Thursday after the Kraken held the Washington Capitals to four shots in the opening period, 23 overall and roughly a third of the game’s scoring chances. “Shutting other teams down, not giving up too much and then capitalizing on our chances on the other side.”

Grubauer has quietly allowed just two goals in each of his past three starts, including this one and road games against two of the NHL’s better clubs in Vegas and Colorado. The reasons some might overlook that is because the Colorado game was Oct. 21, when Grubauer suffered a third-period lower-body injury that sidelined him more than a month.

But something else that started happening back then was the Kraken drastically reducing defensive lapses and opponents’ odd-man rushes that had often harmed them. The result is a 15-5-3 squad that entered Friday with the top points percentage in the Western Conference and third best in the NHL.

They enjoyed a nine-point cushion for the final conference playoff spot but also sat just two points behind Vegas for the Pacific Division lead with two games in hand.

And maintaining a defensive structure that allows their goaltending tandem to put up consistently strong results will be key.

Grubauer hadn’t played in nearly a week, and his movements looked rusty during a first period in which the Capitals scored twice on their first three shots. Neither goal was “bad,” but Grubauer appeared more agile and anticipatory as the game progressed.

“It’s not how you want to start things off,” Grubauer said, adding that the lack of early shots against made it difficult to get a proper feel. “But the second period went well, and that’s, I think, a period I needed personally for myself to get back into this. Vegas was good to win, but I didn’t feel like I had a period where there were too many shots or too many saves. So the second period was a nice one.”

Grubauer had made a stellar save off a deflection at the end of the first period to keep his team in a 2-0 game. Late in the second, with the score 2-1, he slid across his crease to stop a one-timer from Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Those are game-turning stops the Kraken felt Grubauer was capable of delivering more of last season when his numbers plummeted. Beyond sheer goals allowed, the timing of some often buried the Kraken during close games.

“Grubi had a save at the end of the first that was big, and he had a save at the end of the second that was big,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “And then a couple of saves on two penalty kills in the third period. Those two penalty kills were huge in the third period.”

Alas, timeliness doesn’t always show up in advanced goalie stats.

One that’s negatively shaped Grubauer’s early Kraken reputation has been the goals-saved above expected (GSAx) metric, in which he was the NHL’s worst last season. But the stat doesn’t always account for odd-man rushes against or defensive lapses.

Even in better times this season, the stat hasn’t always been Grubauer’s friend. The Evolving Hockey version has Grubauer at minus-2.91 — meaning he’s allowed nearly three more goals than “expected” based on shot quality. Grubauer was credited with saving only a paltry 0.38 more goals than expected against the Capitals. During his 4-2 win at Vegas, he was credited with stopping only 0.25 more goals, and the Colorado game — in which he left tied 2-2 late — had the stat saying he allowed 0.23 more goals than he should have.

Still, the Kraken will take Grubauer’s two actual nightly goals allowed and wins in each of those games every time.

For what it’s worth, Jones is also running at a minus-1.37 GSAx for the season despite a 12-4-2 overall record.

If anything, the stat suggests Grubauer and Jones can be as good as their defense allows. That there’s value in goalies making basic stops — and then the occasional above average timely one — as long as defenders clear away loose pucks and block more dangerous opportunities.

After all, Jones put up numbers good enough to be the first Kraken player named an NHL star of the week when his defense was at its best. When the defense took Tuesday night off in Los Angeles, he let in eight.

What the Kraken haven’t seen lately have been soft, backbreaking goals from distance or bad angles that plagued them last season.

Grubauer also suggested there’s no secret to timely saves. That they’re just part of basic goaltending.

“It’s not any different from starting the game at 0-0,” Grubauer said. “You’ve got to make the next save, right? Even when it’s 8-8, you’ve got to make the next save.”

And perhaps solid and basic is all the Kraken need from this Grubauer-Jones tandem.

After all, this is a team without superstars, where contributions from all four lines and three defensive pairings have yielded twice as many wins as losses. Where team-wide adherence to a two-way system — including goalies making basic, timely initial stops — has often prevailed against squads with more elite talent.

It may not get Grubauer into the Hockey Hall of Fame. But that system is vaulting the Kraken toward the top of the NHL standings with goalie performances mostly good enough.