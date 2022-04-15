The veteran member of a new line centered by top Kraken draft pick Matty Beniers is impressed by what he’s seen out of the former University of Michigan standout.

Jordan Eberle noted after practice Friday that the circumstances surrounding his debut 11 years ago at age 20 with the Edmonton Oilers were vastly different. Eberle back then made the team out of training camp. Beniers, 19, is jumping in late season against opponents fighting for playoff spots.

“He didn’t really show any nervousness at all,” Eberle said of Beniers’ NHL debut Tuesday at Calgary. “He jumped right in and was winning a lot of battles, coming out with pucks, making plays.

“The first impression I got of him was just how smart he is. He sees the ice really well. And for a smaller guy in his first game he was winning a lot of battles.”

Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in last summer’s NHL entry draft, will make his home debut Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena when the Kraken take on the New Jersey Devils. A hefty crowd of several hundred fans was on hand to watch Beniers and company in Friday’s practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

It was the team’s first time on the ice since Tuesday’s loss at Calgary, where they took a 3-1 lead into the third period but lost 5-3 in a furious Flames comeback sparked by a Matthew Tkachuk hat trick.

Advertising

The Kraken’s new line produced one goal by Ryan Donato — with Beniers drawing the assist — against Calgary, but Eberle figures they could have had at least three or four. Eberle wound up hitting the cross bar on a close-in shot in the second period that had Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom beaten.

There are reasons the Kraken paired the trio together. Beniers and Donato have familiarity on the ice from playing for Team USA at last year’s IIHF World Championships, and off it from training at the same Boston gym. And Eberle is one of the team’s senior leaders, able to help Beniers make on-the-fly adjustments in games depending on what the line is seeing.

Back when he broke in, Eberle had Oilers captain Shawn Horcoff and Ales Hemsky as “guys and mentors I looked up to” while adjusting to the NHL game. Eberle, who supplanted Hemsky as the team’s alternate captain in 2012-13, said both players showed him how to carry himself off the ice with the media and fans he’d encounter in the city.

On the ice, they’d help him with faceoff assignments and other minor details. But with Beniers, he said, the best thing might be to “let the game come to him” so he can learn from mistakes and be who he wants to be out there.

“I think the biggest thing in these last 10 games is to try to get his confidence going and understand that … in this situation at the end of the year these are hard games to play, and a lot of these teams are fighting for playoff spots,” Eberle said. “So as we get into it, it’s going to get harder and harder. So he’ll get as much experience as he can under him in these last 10 so he can hit the ground running next season.”

For now, the Kraken have a full plate with the 10 games the final 15 days, including a May 1 season finale at Winnipeg that was rescheduled after being postponed Wednesday. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said the unexpected two-day break for the team with the Winnipeg postponement was likely a good thing, given how late they arrived back home from Calgary and the busy schedule ahead.

Advertising

Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach has also entered COVID-19 protocol for a second time this season after an extended bout with it in December. The team for now is back to doing media interviews by Zoom only for the foreseeable future, though that didn’t prevent Friday’s practice from remaining open to the public, nor an autograph session afterward with forward Karson Kuhlman.

Hakstol wouldn’t say how long he’ll keep the Beniers line together but reiterated it’s important to maintain continuity so the team can best see what it has from certain players entering the summer.

Though Hakstol wouldn’t confirm anything Friday, it’s possible the team has seen the last of winger Jaden Schwartz this season. Schwartz has missed the past 3 1/2 weeks because of an undisclosed upper-body injury and hasn’t practiced with the team. He’d previously been out more than two months after hand surgery and had appeared in only eight games since his return.

Schwartz being out gives the Kraken time to look at other forwards such as Victor Rask and Daniel Sprong, both picked up at the trade deadline last month. During Friday’s practice the team also had Jared McCann on left wing next to center Yanni Gourde.

“That’s one spot that we want to take a look at,” Hakstol said. “I really don’t have a time frame in terms of how long it could be for. It might be for one period — I’ve got to be honest with you. If it’s obviously not a good fit, we can change things in game. But it would be a great benefit if we can give guys a little bit of time together over a couple of games.”