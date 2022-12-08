Something clicked for the Kraken’s top defensive pairing when this season began. They’ve been seeing where that leads ever since.

Nearly a third of the way through a the franchise’s second season, a drastic improvement over the first, the chemistry between a handful of players has been established by the players and maintained by the coaching staff. Forwards Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle have stayed together, Alex Wennberg and Andre Burakovsky, too.

On defense, seemingly stern alternate captain Adam Larsson, 30, and forward-thinking Vince Dunn, 26, are an establishment, by the newest NHL team’s standards. On a blue line largely unaffected by injury so far, the Kraken have had the luxury of keeping them together since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

“As long as we like to play with each other, I want to stay this way,” Larsson said. “We’re there for each other, on and off [the ice], which builds the trust.”

They’ve enjoyed this uncommon consistency and gotten to know each other well. Before the season, Dunn referred to Larsson as one of his best friends.

“I respect him a lot as a person, so I try not to let him down when I’m out there, mess up too many times,” Dunn said.

Advertising

“We’re pretty hard on each other, too. I think that helps. We expect a lot of each other. So we know when we’re not living up to those expectations, when we have more to give.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol frequently scrambled his defensive pairings last season, and they got another jolt when captain Mark Giordano and Jeremy Lauzon were dealt at the NHL trade deadline. Dunn and Larsson went out together the next game and stayed together until Dunn was injured and missed the last four games of the regular season. The pair reconvened this fall.

So if all goes well, the unofficial anniversary is March 22. Plenty of time to figure out how to commemorate the date.

“I’ve always been in the 5-6 D role, so those usually get jumbled around a little bit more,” Dunn said, referring to the third and last defensive pairing. “It’s probably the longest I’ve ever been with someone.”

“It’s definitely up there for me, I think,” Larsson agreed.

There’s more time to hang out during road trips, where they share meals. But Larsson’s dog-park-outing invitations have been declined, until Dunn gets a dog of his own.

“He’s always there to help me out with stuff since I’m kind of on my own out here right now,” Dunn said. “It’s been nice to have him to talk to about the business aspect of hockey and then life stuff outside of it.”

Advertising

Both players came to the Kraken via the expansion draft. Mississauga, Ontario, native Dunn came from St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2019 at 22 years old. Larsson, from Skelleftea, Sweden, was taken from the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2021, a decade into his NHL career.

It’s a classic combination of left- and right-handed shots. Larsson is a top penalty killer, and Dunn oversees the power play. Larsson keeps an eye on the defensive zone while Dunn is in the thick of it — usually. He’s focused on rounding out his game.

“For me, the defensive side is never something I’ve been as passionate about [until] about the last two years,” Dunn added. “I take a lot of pride in being dependable out there, because those are the minutes you want to play. You want to be trying to play the shutdown minutes.”

“It’s probably been there the whole time, but it’s more the mindset of doing it,” Larsson followed up.

Per moneypuck.com, Seattle has 53.7% of unblocked shot attempts when Dunn and Larsson are on the ice together, a stat otherwise known as Fenwick. That number suggests the Kraken control the puck more offensively while they’re out there.

“We both have a pretty good understanding of what the other guy brings,” Larsson said. “But we can go rogue sometimes, too.”

Advertising

As the Kraken headed out on the road Wednesday, Dunn had four goals and 12 assists, including seven power-play helpers. His point total was tied with Justin Schultz for the team lead among defensemen. Larsson had scored twice, one of which was short-handed, to go with five assists.

Through success, they’ve been able to get comfortable, and vice versa.

“Those two have some chemistry together. They have the most history together,” Hakstol said.

“Both are pretty comfortable getting up ice and getting into some motion in the offensive zone. They’ve been able to find their spots. They’ve been effective.”