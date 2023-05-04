DALLAS — A 911 call to request assistance for a woman found in a Seattle hotel room after Colorado Avalanche employees went to check on forward Valeri Nichushkin stated that she had likely overdosed on alcohol or “something got mixed in a drink.”

Audio of the lone 911 call made from the downtown Four Seasons Hotel on April 22 was released Thursday to The Seattle Times after a public disclosure request. The caller on the audio does not identify himself, but police records released separately last week said the caller was Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom, who accompanied the squad on the road for its opening-round playoff series against the Kraken.

“We suspect someone might have OD’d on alcohol potentially or something got mixed in a drink, we don’t know yet,” the caller states.

When asked by the dispatcher whether the woman, 28, was conscious and awake, the caller replied: “They’re hanging in there at the moment.” He then added: “She is awake at the moment, but she’s fading.”

The call was made at 3:20 p.m., as Avalanche players were preparing to board the team bus before Game 3 of the series at Climate Pledge Arena. Nichushkin, who had a big goal for Colorado in Game 2, did not play that night and hasn’t been seen in public since.

News reports have said Nichushkin was spirited out of the hotel by Avalanche team security members and flown out of Seattle that day.

Advertising

The Avalanche have said Nichushkin was not with the team because of “personal reasons” but have not divulged anything further. Police records indicate team employees went to check on Nichushkin when they found the woman in a room at the hotel.

But in the 911 call, the caller tells the dispatcher the woman could be found “right at the front door” of the hotel. There is no indication on the call or a separate incident report filed by the responding Seattle Fire Department crew as to why or how the woman was moved from the room, where she was found, to the hotel lobby front door, where she was treated.

The 911 caller told the dispatcher he was asked by unidentified third parties to make the call. Four firefighters from Engine 5 arrived on the scene fewer than five minutes later.

Police records release last week indicate an ambulance crew arrived shortly after the firefighters and treated the woman on the scene. But the records do not indicate whether she was treated for alcohol or drugs.

The records stated the woman had no fixed address and told police she was born in Ukraine but had been living in Russia before coming to the U.S. She told them an unidentified man had taken her passport.

The woman was taken to the Virginia Mason Medical Center for observation, but no update on her condition was provided.

The Kraken went on to defeat the Avalanche in seven games to oust the defending Stanley Cup champions from the playoffs.