The Kraken enter the first round of the NHL draft this year in a much different position than their first two drafts.
After posting their best regular-season record yet and making their first Stanley Cup playoffs appearance, the Kraken own the No. 20 pick in the first round. They’ve also got nine other picks, including three extras picked up in trades.
Uncertainty around the 5th overall pick as start of draft nears
Kraken pick 20th in NHL draft. What kind of careers have the 20th picks had?
With ambitious moves and postseason success come a price — late-round draft picks, or none at all. After two seasons of top-five selections, the Seattle Kraken’s first-round pick Wednesday night (No. 20) is much harder to call.
Recent history has seen multiple success stories. Some teams found diamonds in the rough, some are still waiting on development. Let’s take a look at the last 15 years of the 20th overall pick.
2022, Washington Capitals — Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Omskie Krylya (Russia)
The teenager from Ussuryisk, Russia was ranked third among European left wingers and 11th among all European forwards by NHL Central Scouting before the 2022 draft. But Miroshnichenko underwent treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, sidelining him from training for three months and raising questions about his future.
That likely affected his draft outcome, but the Capitals were happy to have him, and perhaps at a steal. Miroshnichenko agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington in May, hours after terminating his Kontinental Hockey League contract. He could enter the Capitals system this season.
Deep talent pool in NHL draft could leave top defensemen available to Kraken at No. 20
Kraken general manager Ron Francis has no idea whom he’ll select Wednesday in a third NHL draft quite different from the franchise’s first two.
Well, check that. Francis has a vague notion from a pool of about seven players whom his No. 20 overall choice might be in Nashville. But unlike his obvious No. 2 overall choice of Matty Beniers two years ago and last summer’s surprising availability of Shane Wright at No. 4, narrowing candidates this time is a wider-ranging exercise.
“Obviously, when you’re picking No. 2 or No. 4 you have a pretty good idea of where you’re going to be at,” Francis said after arriving in Nashville for Monday night’s NHL awards ceremony before a draft opening Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena and concluding Thursday with rounds 2-7. “This thing can go a lot of different ways. I think the top of the draft is probably going to be pretty consistent with what we think and then after that, it can go in a lot of different directions.”
That’s different from Wright falling unexpectedly to the Kraken last summer. Wright long topped the Kraken’s coveted players list: They were just shocked he was still around after the Montreal Canadiens picked Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1, followed by forwards-loaded New Jersey opting for a defenseman and then Arizona most surprisingly bypassing Wright for a different centerman.
Kraken scouts have met every two weeks to fine-tune this year’s list of preferred players. But unlike prior drafts, their top dozen desired players could be gone before they choose.
