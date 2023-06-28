The Kraken enter the first round of the NHL draft this year in a much different position than their first two drafts.

After posting their best regular-season record yet and making their first Stanley Cup playoffs appearance, the Kraken own the No. 20 pick in the first round. They’ve also got nine other picks, including three extras picked up in trades.

Follow along with our live updates throughout the first round of the 2023 NHL entry draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s third amateur draft class from writers Geoff Baker and Kate Shefte.

Draft times:

1st round: Wednesday, 4 p.m. PT

2nd-7th rounds: Thursday, 8 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ESPN (Wednesday), NHL Network (Thursday)

Kraken picks:

1st round, No. 20

2nd round: Nos. 50, 52 and 57

3rd round: No. 84

4th round: No. 116

5th round: No. 148

6th round: Nos. 168 and 180

7th round: No. 212

