Year Two begins now.

After posting the third-worst record in the NHL in their debut season, the Kraken select No. 4 overall in the NHL entry draft’s first round on Thursday. Defensemen, such as the Czech Republic’s Simon Nemec, and forwards, including Cutter Gauthier, stand out among the top candidates at that spot.

After a flurry of March trades, Seattle also has four second-round picks, a third-round pick, three fourth-rounders and the third-highest pick in each of the final three rounds on Friday.

The 12-pick haul could be used in many different ways, including trades, as the Kraken begin forging a path to improvement ahead of their sophomore season.

Follow along with our live updates throughout the 2022 NHL entry draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s second amateur draft class from writers Geoff Baker, who’s in Montreal, and Kate Shefte.

Draft times:

1st round: Thursday, 4 p.m. PT

2nd-7th rounds: Friday, 8 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ESPN (Thursday), NHL Network (Friday), ESPN Plus

