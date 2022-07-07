Year Two begins now.
After posting the third-worst record in the NHL in their debut season, the Kraken select No. 4 overall in the NHL entry draft’s first round on Thursday. Defensemen, such as the Czech Republic’s Simon Nemec, and forwards, including Cutter Gauthier, stand out among the top candidates at that spot.
After a flurry of March trades, Seattle also has four second-round picks, a third-round pick, three fourth-rounders and the third-highest pick in each of the final three rounds on Friday.
The 12-pick haul could be used in many different ways, including trades, as the Kraken begin forging a path to improvement ahead of their sophomore season.
Follow along with our live updates throughout the 2022 NHL entry draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s second amateur draft class from writers Geoff Baker, who’s in Montreal, and Kate Shefte.
Related Kraken offseason
More
National-media roundup: Who will the Kraken take with the No. 4 pick in the NHL draft?
MONTREAL — There are a handful of pressing needs for the Kraken before Thursday’s NHL entry draft.
No one doubts the team needs to score more. It also could use a puck-moving, right-handed-shot defenseman to balance a lefty-heavy squad.
Thing is, team needs present day often change by the time a draft pick bears fruit at the top level. Another thing the Kraken are in desperate need of is minor-league depth, considering the team’s lone draft class of a year ago consists of seven players — six of which will remain in the minors once Matty Beniers makes the big club this fall.
And that means anybody the Kraken chooses at No. 4 overall will automatically ascend to near the top of the prospect depth chart. There are a good four or five candidates on that list; two of them right-handed defensemen in David Jiricek and Simon Nemec, along with three forwards in Cutter Gauthier, Joakim Kemell and Matthew Savoie.
Not to mention, some dark horses that could slip through given this isn’t considered a premium draft year and many of the candidates seem bunched awfully close together in the top-10. National pundits from both the U.S. and Canada have weighed in with diverging opinions as well.
The Kraken have 12 picks in the NHL draft, and here’s how they can use them to improve
MONTREAL — It was 59 years ago that the NHL entry draft launched in this city under circumstances similar and also quite different from today.
Though the hometown Canadiens also held the No. 1 overall pick that year as now, the event then — known as the “amateur” draft — and for the 16 years afterward took place privately in the ballroom of the downtown Queen Elizabeth Hotel, or the Mount Royal Hotel or league’s head office nearby. It wasn’t until 1980 that it became a public draft at the city’s hallowed Forum, where, just one year later a future Hall of Famer named Ron Francis was called to the podium by the Hartford Whalers at No. 4 overall.
“It was an interesting experience,” said Francis, who four decades later makes his first Montreal draft appearance Thursday as a general manager, heading up the Kraken, though he’d attended this city’s 2009 event as a Carolina assistant. “I was supposed to go at No. 5 to Washington, and actually Washington didn’t like me. So they made a deal to get in front of Hartford to go at No. 3. And they took Bobby Carpenter, and Hartford, I think, was more or less left with me at that point.”
Why the Kraken could target center Matthew Savoie at No. 4
It’s the little brothers’ turn this week.
Conor Geekie, brother of Kraken forward Morgan, and Matthew Savoie teamed up to clear a path through the Western Hockey League with the Winnipeg Ice. They’re both projected first-round picks in the NHL entry draft, which begins Thursday in Montreal.
Savoie and Geekie are fourth and fifth, respectively, in Central Scouting’s final 2022 draft prospect rankings for North American skaters. Geekie has the size at somewhere around 6 feet 4, and Savoie stands 5-9. Savoie is projected to go higher, however, and is the more likely candidate at No. 4 if the Kraken take a liking to the WHL pair.
Finnish forward Joakim Kemell could be just what Kraken need
One month into his first complete season in Finland’s top professional league, Joakim Kemell appeared to have everything the Kraken now badly need in a forward.
Primarily, he put the puck in the net — erupting for 12 goals and 18 points last October in his first 16 games with his JYP team in the Liiga. Then came a shoulder injury, which, though not requiring surgery, sidelined him until December and caused a noticeable production drop-off when Kemell tried to return at something admittedly less than 100% health.
The question now facing NHL teams, including a Kraken squad that should have first crack at Kemell with their No. 4 overall pick in Thursday’s NHL entry draft in Montreal: Would they be getting the dynamic 5-foot-10, 185-pound right wing with a heavy shot that so dominated grown men early on as just a 17-year-old? Or the teenager who appeared somewhat exposed in going pointless his first 14 games back and notching just three additional goals and two assists in nine more games the rest of the way?
Why the Kraken could target forward Cutter Gauthier at No. 4
Kraken general manager Ron Francis recently reflected on situations during the team’s first season where Seattle couldn’t get a needed goal despite being firmly on the right side of the shot clock.
The Kraken have the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft, and forward Cutter Gauthier could potentially provide that finishing touch.
Gauthier was second on the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) with 34 goals and fifth with 65 points through 54 games. He’s described as a crafty, versatile power forward with a quick and effective wrist shot considered one of the best available this year.
Six-foot-3, 201-pound Gauthier, bound for Boston College next season, played center and left wing with the NTDP. He recently told The Hockey News he’s expected to be the No. 1 center for the Eagles, who saw their top four scorers turn pro this offseason.
Why the Kraken could target defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 4
Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec was only 15 years old the night he became the youngest player in his native country’s top professional league to notch an actual point.
On Sept. 17, 2019, just days off his pro debut with HK Nitra in Slovakia’s Extraliga, Nemec picked up a secondary assist late in what became a blowout of the visiting MHK 32 squad from the teenager’s hometown of Liptovsky Miulas, near the Polish border. The home crowd of 1,886 fans at Nitra Arena went wild as the assist was announced, a cheering ritual much repeated the next two years, including this past season as Nemec helped guide his squad to a berth in the league championship round.
Why the Kraken could target defenseman David Jiricek at No. 4
A Czech defenseman with a valuable right-handed shot could be an option for the Kraken at No. 4. The knock on 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner David Jiricek is that he injured ligaments in his knee in December at the IIHF World Junior Championships and had surgery. He missed the rest of the regular season.
Jiricek returned in time to represent the Czech Republic in the IIHF World Championships in Finland. He had a goal and an assist in five games.
His skating is average and offensive skills aren’t exceptional yet, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. An offensively inclined defenseman was on Francis’ wish list at the end of the season, among other things.
Jiricek is bigger than fellow top defensive prospect Simon Nemec (more on him later this weekend) with a physical edge. He has a booming shot that he’s proud of.
How the next few weeks can set the tone for the Kraken’s second season
While the Kraken’s sophomore season is still months away, events in coming weeks could largely shape how that second campaign unfolds.
Kraken general manager Ron Francis heads to the NHL entry draft in Montreal next week armed with a plethora of picks that may not all be used on youthful prospects. The league’s “buy out” period for teams looking to unload player contracts begins Friday, launching a summer time frame of wheeling and dealing with Francis already on-record saying he’ll be eyeing trades and signings to bolster his NHL squad.
The Kraken finished their debut campaign with the league’s third-worst record at 27-49-6, owing largely to a lack of scoring, inconsistency in their goaltending and limitations in the defense quickly exiting the zone. Francis acquired some of his draft picks at the March trade deadline and, coupled with ample salary cap space, has vowed to use them to get deals done.
“I think with our movement at the deadline and the cap space, we do have the ability to acquire (players) whether it’s via trade, via free agency,” Francis said as the offseason began. “So, we’ll certainly be looking at those areas for sure to try to boost our lineup.”
