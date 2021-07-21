It’s finally time to meet your new favorite players, Seattle fans.
After submitting its picks to the league this morning, the Kraken will announce the players it is selecting from each of the 30 eligible NHL teams — excluding the Vegas Golden Knights — to build out its inaugural roster tonight starting at 5 p.m.
Teams had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, or eight overall skaters and a goalie.
Seattle will choose at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies, plus four remaining players at any position. At least 20 must be under contract next season at a $48.9 million minimum cap hit.
Follow along throughout Wednesday’s expansion draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s picks and how the rest of the league will be impacted by Seattle’s newest franchise.
Here’s a look at the Kraken’s roster as Seattle selects players to add from each of the 30 eligible NHL teams.
Geoff Baker
Report: Kraken will take Carson Soucy out of Minnesota
Minnesota Wild: defenseman Carson Soucy
The Kraken passed on young netminder Kaapo Kahkonen and reportedly took Carson Soucy, 26, who projects as a bottom-four defenseman with two remaining years on a manageable contract. Cap hit: $2.75 million (Michael Russo, The Athletic).
—Geoff Baker
Report: Kraken will take Kole Lind out of Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks: right wing Kole Lind
Lind, a 22-year-old second-round selection in 2017 who played his first seven career NHL games this past season, is reportedly the choice. Cap hit: Free agent (CHEK-TV Vancouver).
—Geoff Baker
Report: Kraken will take Alexander True out of San Jose
San Jose Sharks: Alexander True, center
The Kraken reportedly went with 6-foot-5 center Alexander True, 24, a native of Denmark who scored the WHL championship overtime winner for Seattle Thunderbirds in 2017. Cap hit: Free agent (Pierre LeBrun, The Athletic)
—Geoff Baker
Kraken to sign Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson to four-year deal, reportedly closing in on another
A hockey source confirmed an earlier Sportsnet report the Kraken has agreed to a four-year, $16 million deal with unrestricted free agent Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson and will make him its pick from that squad in Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft.
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff Hockey had reported the Larsson talks, and that general manager Ron Francis is also closing in on a deal with unrestricted Dallas Stars free agent defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and plans to make him his pick from that team as well.
Larsson, 28, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound native of Sweden, was a fourth overall pick by New Jersey a decade ago and got dealt to Edmonton as part of the 2016 Taylor Hall trade. He’s a right-handed shot, which is rarer for NHL blue-liners that tend to skew left, and he’s coming from an Oilers team offering scant possibilities in the draft.
Oleksiak, 28, is an imposing 6-foot-7, 255-pounder who shoots left-handed and was taken 14th overall by the Stars in 2011. He averaged more than 20 minutes per game of playing time during his team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last fall.
Report: Carey Price won’t join the Kraken in NHL expansion draft
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price wasn’t selected by the Kraken when it submitted its final list of expansion draft picks to the NHL on Wednesday morning, according to a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Price, 33, had surprisingly agreed to waive his no-movement clause ahead of the draft, which enabled the Canadiens to protect backup Jake Allen. The former Tri-City Americans netminder, who just led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, carried a $10.5 million salary-cap hit in each of the next five seasons and would have retained his no-movement clause if selected.
He is also expected to see a knee specialist in New York on Thursday and reportedly is dealing with a hip issue. The Kraken had been looking into Price for months, given rumors the Canadiens might try to expose him.
But that was before Price rebounded from a subpar, injury-plagued regular season and led the upstart Canadiens to playoff upsets over Toronto, Winnipeg and Vegas before falling to Tampa Bay in a five-game final round.
