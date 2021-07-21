It’s finally time to meet your new favorite players, Seattle fans.

After submitting its picks to the league this morning, the Kraken will announce the players it is selecting from each of the 30 eligible NHL teams — excluding the Vegas Golden Knights — to build out its inaugural roster tonight starting at 5 p.m.

Teams had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, or eight overall skaters and a goalie.

Seattle will choose at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies, plus four remaining players at any position. At least 20 must be under contract next season at a $48.9 million minimum cap hit.

Let the poaching begin.

2021 NHL expansion draft

5 p.m., ESPN2

Kraken expansion draft roster Here’s a look at the Kraken’s roster as Seattle selects players to add from each of the 30 eligible NHL teams.

