The more traditional draft will see the Kraken add amateur prospects to its organization for the first time in franchise history. Seattle selects No. 2 overall in Friday’s first round, which starts at 5 p.m., and then third in each of the next six rounds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Most draft pundits feel the Kraken’s first-round decision effectively comes down to two players — consensus No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, a defenseman from the University of Michigan, and his teammate, center Matthew Beniers. Here’s what to know about the decision.
Sabres add 1st-round pick in trading Ristolainen to Flyers
The Buffalo Sabres launched their offseason overhaul Friday by trading veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Buffalo acquired fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers first-round pick, 14th overall, in a trade struck hours before the Sabres were scheduled to select first in the NHL draft. The acquired pick from Philadelphia is actually 13th in the draft order after the NHL stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their first-round pick, 11th overall, for testing players in violation of NHL combine policy.
Buffalo also acquired Philadelphia’s second-round pick in the 2023 draft.
One draft is done, and a more traditional one is upcoming Friday for a Kraken team insisting the NHL players it has already taken won’t impact those amateur ones still to be selected.
With 30 NHL players chosen Wednesday by the Kraken in the expansion draft, the upcoming entry draft of amateur prospects sees general manager Ron Francis and his crew picking No. 2 overall in Friday’s 5 p.m. opening round and third in each of the next six rounds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Kraken amateur scouting director Robert Kron said the influx of defensive-oriented players chosen from NHL teams in the expansion draft has little bearing on amateur prospects the club will target.
“I don’t think it affects us at all going into the amateur draft,’’ Kron said. “I don’t think it makes any difference as to what we’re going to do.’’
Most draft pundits feel the Kraken’s first-round decision effectively comes down to two players — consensus No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, a defenseman from the University of Michigan, and his teammate, center Matthew Beniers.
