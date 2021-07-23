The week of the Kraken continues.

Following Wednesday’s franchise-building expansion draft, Seattle now takes part in its first of many annual NHL events — the entry draft.

The more traditional draft will see the Kraken add amateur prospects to its organization for the first time in franchise history. Seattle selects No. 2 overall in Friday’s first round, which starts at 5 p.m., and then third in each of the next six rounds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Most draft pundits feel the Kraken’s first-round decision effectively comes down to two players — consensus No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, a defenseman from the University of Michigan, and his teammate, center Matthew Beniers. Here’s what to know about the decision.

Draft times:

1st round: Friday, 5 p.m. PT

2nd-7th rounds: Saturday, 8 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ESPN2 (Friday), NHL Network (Saturday)

Kraken draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 2

2nd round, pick No. 35

3rd round, pick No. 67

4th round, pick No. 99

5th round, pick No. 131

6th round, pick No. 163

7th round, pick No. 195