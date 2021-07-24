The more traditional draft will see the Kraken add amateur prospects to its organization for the first time in franchise history. Seattle selected Michigan center Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in Friday’s first round. The Kraken then picks third in each of the next six rounds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Follow along with our live updates throughout the 2021 NHL entry draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s very first amateur draft class.
From Friday: Kraken makes Michigan center Matty Beniers the first NHL entry draft pick in franchise history
Kraken general manager Ron Francis was known throughout his Hall of Fame career for his unrelenting center play at both ends of the ice.
And Friday night, he selected arguably the best eligible, two-way amateur center on the planet in Matthew Beniers, 18, with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL entry draft. Beniers, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Hingham, Massachusetts — who prefers to go by “Matty” and whose last name is pronounced “Beh-neers” — ranked third in scoring with 24 points on the powerhouse University of Michigan squad his recently completed, pandemic-shortened, freshman season.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.