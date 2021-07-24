By
The week of the Kraken continues.

Following Wednesday’s franchise-building expansion draft, Seattle now takes part in its first of many annual NHL events — the entry draft.

The more traditional draft will see the Kraken add amateur prospects to its organization for the first time in franchise history. Seattle selected Michigan center Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in Friday’s first round. The Kraken then picks third in each of the next six rounds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Follow along with our live updates throughout the 2021 NHL entry draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s very first amateur draft class.

Draft time:

2nd-7th rounds: Saturday, 8 a.m. PT

TV:

NHL Network

Kraken 2021 entry draft class

Here’s a look at each of the picks in the Kraken’s first amateur draft class in franchise history.

What to know about the top 10 players picked on Day 1 of the NHL entry draft

Here’s a look at the top 10 picks from Friday’s first round of the NHL entry draft.

Read more here.

—Andy Yamashita
From Friday: Kraken makes Michigan center Matty Beniers the first NHL entry draft pick in franchise history

Kraken general manager Ron Francis was known throughout his Hall of Fame career for his unrelenting center play at both ends of the ice.

And Friday night, he selected arguably the best eligible, two-way amateur center on the planet in Matthew Beniers, 18, with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL entry draft. Beniers, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Hingham, Massachusetts — who prefers to go by “Matty” and whose last name is pronounced “Beh-neers” — ranked third in scoring with 24 points on the powerhouse University of Michigan squad his recently completed, pandemic-shortened, freshman season. 

Read more here.

—Geoff Baker

Will Seattle fans be chanting Kraken draft pick Matty Beniers’ name next season?

Despite what the draft board says, it’s MattyBeniers. He never felt like a Matthew or a Matt, so Matty it is. 

It’s better that way, though, isn’t it? If you’re going to be Seattle’s next sports superstar, it’s nice to have a distinct first name.

No, this column isn’t saying Beniers is a lock to become a perennial All-Star or Hart Trophy candidate. He’s 18, could use another 20 pounds of muscle and might not even play in the NHL next year. 

But with all the Kraken craze pervading Seattle, why not wonder just how spectacular this kid could be? Why not imagine a day when Matty Mania sweeps the city? 

Read more here.

—Matt Calkins
Chris Cole

