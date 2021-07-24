The week of the Kraken continues.

Following Wednesday’s franchise-building expansion draft, Seattle now takes part in its first of many annual NHL events — the entry draft.

The more traditional draft will see the Kraken add amateur prospects to its organization for the first time in franchise history. Seattle selected Michigan center Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in Friday’s first round. The Kraken then picks third in each of the next six rounds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Follow along with our live updates throughout the 2021 NHL entry draft for full coverage and analysis of the Kraken’s very first amateur draft class.

Draft time:

2nd-7th rounds: Saturday, 8 a.m. PT

TV:

NHL Network

Kraken 2021 entry draft class Here’s a look at each of the picks in the Kraken’s first amateur draft class in franchise history.