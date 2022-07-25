The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

Kempny, 32, split the 2021-22 season between the Washington Capitals and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears. He recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 games with Washington and seven points (seven assists) in 24 games with Hershey.

The Hodonin, Czechia native has played 247 career NHL games between Washington and the Chicago Blackhawks, registering 63 points (15 goals, 48 assists) over five NHL seasons (2016-17 to 2021-22). The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman was a member of the 2017-18 Stanley Cup-winning Washington roster.

Football

• Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to the Butkus Award Watch List. The Butkus Award is presented annually to the best linebacker in college football.

• Eastern Washington has been picked to finish sixth in the Big Sky Conference by both the coaches and media in polls.

In the coaches poll, Eastern finished behind Montana, Sacramento State, Montana State, Weber State and UC Davis.

Advertising

The media selected Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State, Weber State, and UC Davis to finish ahead of the Eagles.

Eastern sophomore wide receiver Efton Chism III and junior defensive tackle Joshua Jerome have been selected to the All-Big Sky preseason team.

They both played for Monroe High and earned All-Big Sky third-team honors last season.