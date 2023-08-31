The Seattle Kraken announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Devin Shore on a one-year, two-way contract.

Shore, 29, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 47 games for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2022-23 regular season. He finished the season with a 50.9% faceoff win percentage, going 89 for 175 at the dot. It marked the second-best win percentage of his career and ranked sixth on Edmonton’s roster.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Shore owned the second-best on-ice goals for percentage (65%) on the Oilers roster in 2022-23, with Edmonton outscoring their opponents 13-7 during five-on-five play when he was on the ice.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound center has totaled 135 points (50 goals, 85 assists) in 422 regular-season NHL games with the Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars and has added one assist in four NHL playoff games.

Women’s soccer

• Tatum Thomason and Ioanna Papatheodorou scored second-half goals as host Washington (3-1-1) rallied for a 2-1 victory over Yale (1-1-1) at Husky Soccer Stadium. Riley Brown had two assists for the Huskies.

• Brooke Wilson, Savannah Singleton and Kailee Wilson scored goals in the second half as host Seattle University (2-3-0) secured a 3-0 victory over CSUN (0-4-1) at Championship Field.

• Seattle Pacific opened its season in the win column as goals from Jacqueline Blakeley and Chloe Gellhaus and an own goal led the way in a 3-2 victory over Westminster at Interbay Stadium.

• No. 17 Washington State (5-0-0) continued a perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over visiting San Diego State (2-2-1). WSU senior Bridget Rieken and freshman Megan Santa Cruz both scored within the first five minutes to secure control of the game.

Minors

• Jake Scheiner homered and drove in four runs and Logan Allen (5-0) threw five shutout innings as the host Tacoma Rainiers (69-60) beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-3 at Cheney Stadium.