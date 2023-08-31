By

The Seattle Kraken announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Devin Shore on a one-year, two-way contract.

Shore, 29, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 47 games for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2022-23 regular season. He finished the season with a 50.9% faceoff win percentage, going 89 for 175 at the dot. It marked the second-best win percentage of his career and ranked sixth on Edmonton’s roster.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Shore owned the second-best on-ice goals for percentage (65%) on the Oilers roster in 2022-23, with Edmonton outscoring their opponents 13-7 during five-on-five play when he was on the ice.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound center has totaled 135 points (50 goals, 85 assists) in 422 regular-season NHL games with the Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars and has added one assist in four NHL playoff games.

Women’s soccer

Tatum Thomason and Ioanna Papatheodorou scored second-half goals as host Washington (3-1-1) rallied for a 2-1 victory over Yale (1-1-1) at Husky Soccer Stadium. Riley Brown had two assists for the Huskies.

Brooke Wilson, Savannah Singleton and Kailee Wilson scored goals in the second half as host Seattle University (2-3-0) secured a 3-0 victory over CSUN (0-4-1) at Championship Field.

• Seattle Pacific opened its season in the win column as goals from Jacqueline Blakeley and Chloe Gellhaus and an own goal led the way in a 3-2 victory over Westminster at Interbay Stadium.

• No. 17 Washington State (5-0-0) continued a perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over visiting San Diego State (2-2-1). WSU senior Bridget Rieken and freshman Megan Santa Cruz both scored within the first five minutes to secure control of the game.

Minors

Jake Scheiner homered and drove in four runs and Logan Allen (5-0) threw five shutout innings as the host Tacoma Rainiers (69-60) beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-3 at Cheney Stadium.

From sports-information reports.

