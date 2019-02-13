WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Kostecka tied his career high with 31 points and Isaiah Hart sank two free throws with one second left as Loyola (Md.) closed the game on a 29-14 run to edge past American 86-84 on Wednesday night.

Casmir Ochiaka had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola (Md.) (9-17, 5-8 Patriot League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Kenny Jones added 14 points and Hart scored 10.

The Greyhounds trailed 70-57 with just under eight minutes left when Kostecka and Ochiaka scored consecutive buckets to spark the comeback. Kostecka scored 10 points down the stretch and Ochiaka 13. Kostecka scored off a Chuck Champion steal, slicing the gap to 82-81 with under a minute to go and Ochiaka scored on a putback, converting a 3-point play, for an 84-82 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

The Eagles’ 49 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Sa’eed Nelson had 20 points and eight assists for the Eagles (13-11, 7-6). Sam Iorio added 18 points and eight rebounds. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds.

