LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC is hosting delegations from North and South Korea to try and help North Korea take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games through better training programs or a combined team.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says on Friday the delegations “are very much interested in having some joint actions” in Tokyo.
He adds they expressed the “intention and the will” to organize the Summer Games in 2032.
On Thursday, the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled North Korea’s testing program was non-compliant for failing to meet international standards, raising questions about how its athletes are tested.
