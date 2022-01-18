LONDON (AP) — Sead Kolasinac joined French club Marseille as a free agent on Tuesday after having his contract terminated by Arsenal.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina left back, who was with Arsenal since 2017, had six months left on his deal.

Kolasinac is the third player to leave Arsenal in January — Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun have been loaned out — even though the club is short of players and had a request to call off last weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham granted by the Premier League.

