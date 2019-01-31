NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Kohl had 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals to help Central Connecticut State beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 78-72 on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Ian Krishnan hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points, Jamir Coleman had 15 points and nine rebounds and Deion Bute scored 12 with eight boards for CCSU (9-13, 3-6 Northeast Conference).

Krishnan hit a 3 to give the Blue Devils a 66-61 lead with 6:17 remaining but then went scoreless for three-plus minutes as St. Francis used an 8-0 spurt to take a three-point lead when Jalen Jordan made two free throws with 3:15 to go. Krishnan answered with a jumper 15 seconds later, Bute added a layup and, after Yaradyan Evans made 1 of 2 free throws for the Terriers, Kohl hit a jumper to make it 72-70 with 1:42 left. CCSU made 6 of 6 foul shots from there to seal it.

Jordan hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for St. Francis (13-9, 5-4).