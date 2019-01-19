LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko shot 30 on the front nine to catch the leaders and stayed bogey-free Saturday for a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Eun-Hee Ji going into the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Ji also shot 66 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. They were at 13-under 200.

Brooke Henderson of Canada was poised to make it a three-way tie at the top until she made double bogey on the par-3 closing hole for a 70, leaving her two shots behind. Nelly Korda had an eagle and four birdies for a 65. She joined Henderson two shots off the lead.

The LPGA Tour season opener is limited to winners each of the last two seasons for a $1.2 million purse.