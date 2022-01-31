CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 17 points as Southern Utah beat Northern Arizona 78-66 on Monday.

Dre Marin added 16 points for the Thunderbirds, while Tevian Jones chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Maizen Fausett had 10 rebounds for Southern Utah (13-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference).

Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (7-13, 3-6). Keith Haymon added 18 points. Nik Mains had 13 points and seven rebounds.

