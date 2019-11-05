LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Tyler Vander Waal will take over as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback Saturday against No. 21 Boise State.

Chambers took a hit to his knee during a 2-yard touchdown run Oct. 26 against Nevada. Chambers returned briefly in the second quarter but missed the second half.

Head coach Craig Bohl said Monday the injury is more severe than originally thought. Bohl says Chambers’ long-term prospects are good, however.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Vander Waal started nine games for Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) in 2018. Chambers took over as starter late in the season and played two full games before breaking his fibula.

___

