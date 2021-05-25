NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber left his start against Toronto after three innings on Tuesday night because of tightness in his previously troubled right shoulder, shortly after his bid to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters was ended by Bo Bichette’s infield single against the New York Yankees.

Coming off a no-hitter at Texas last Wednesday in which he threw 101 pitches, the 35-year-old right-hander opened with 2 1/3 hitless innings before Bichette grounded to shortstop and beat Gleyber Torres’ off-line throw from the left-field grass.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a home run into the Yankees bullpen in right-center on a flat cutter for a 2-0 lead, his major league-leading 16th home run.

Kluber retired Randal Grichuk, then was replaced by Michael King at the start of the fourth.

New York said Kluber will have an MRI on Wednesday.

A two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, Kluber threw 58 pitches, walked three and struck out five. His fastball velocity dropped from mostly 91-93 mph in the first two innings to 89-91 mph in the third.

Kluber’s 2019 season ended for Cleveland that May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker, and his debut for Texas in 2020 lasted just one inning before he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26.

