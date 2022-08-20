HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Saturday.

Klimala scored the equalizer in the 23rd minute on a penalty kick for the Red Bulls (11-8-8).

Matt Miazga scored the lone goal for Cincinnati (8-8-10).

The Red Bulls outshot Cincinnati 14-3, with three shots on goal to two for Cincinnati.

Carlos Miguel saved one of the two shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Roman Celentano made two saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls host Inter Miami and Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.