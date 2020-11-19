Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles’ tendon that will end his 2020-21 season before it started.

The 30-year-old Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 Finals, was working out in Los Angeles when he sustained the injury Wednesday. The diagnosis was confirmed during an MRI Thursday, the team announced.

Along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson is a part of Golden State’s homegrown core that won three championships and advanced to five straight Finals from 2015 to 2019. The five-time all-star guard averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during the 2018-19 season, and shot better than 40 percent on three-pointers for the eight straight season.

The injury is a devastating blow to Thompson, who had spent the past 17 months recovering from his knee injury, and to the Warriors, who had hoped to return to title contention after plummeting to the West’s worst record in 2019-20. Warriors GM Bob Myers looked shaken while addressing the media Wednesday night after selecting Memphis center James Wiseman with the second overall pick.

“It was hard to disengage mentally from (Thompson’s injury) but we had a lot of stuff going on as far as drafts and trades,” Myers said. “I couldn’t really let my mind go all the way there.”

Without Thompson, the Warriors now find themselves at a crossroads with free agency opening on Friday. Ownership and the front office must decide whether to invest in this season knowing that trying to compete will be significantly more difficult without Thompson, or whether they want to pivot toward a rebuilding approach.

The fundamental question the Warriors need to ask: Do they still believe that Curry, Thompson and Green, who are all over 30, will still be able to lead a title team in 2021 and beyond? Golden State has committed significant resources to its three core stars. Curry signed a five-year, $200 million contract in 2017, Thompson signed a five-year, $189 million contract in 2019 and Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract in 2019.