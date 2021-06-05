EPSOM, England (AP) — Jockey Adam Kirby rode Adayar, a 16-1 shot, to victory by four-and-a-half lengths in the English Derby on Saturday.

Kirby had initially been due to ride John Leeper in the Epsom horse-racing classic before Frankie Dettori was called up to replace him on the 8-1 chance.

Adayar, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel, burst clear in the last furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar triumphed in 2018.

Mojo Star, a 50-1 outsider, finished second with Hurricane Lane in third spot at odds of 6-1. Dettori’s mount John Leeper, an 8-1 shot, wound up in ninth position.

Kirby said: “It’s quite unbelievable. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. I got in (on the rail) and luckily the horse was brave enough to go through with it. It’s a marvelous day. I hope my mother was watching.”

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby admitted he had doubts about Adayar tackling the Derby but Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed was keen to let the colt have his chance.

Appleby said: “I’m delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Team Godolphin. I’m delighted for Adam. He knows him as well as anyone.”

