SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent forward Richaun Holmes.

General manager Vlade Divac announced the deal to add depth to his frontcourt on Tuesday. The Athletic reported Holmes will be paid $10 million over two seasons in Sacramento.

Holmes averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game last season for Phoenix. He also shot 60.8% from the field.

Holmes has played four seasons with Philadelphia and the Suns. He has a career average of 7.7 points per game.

