SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 23 points and made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Friday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Harrison Barnes scored 12 in his Kings debut after being acquired from Dallas as part of a three-team trade earlier in the week.

Josh Richardson scored 21 points and Dwyane Wade had 15 for Miami, all coming after the 12-time All-Star was involved in a scary fall with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Wade landed awkwardly while going for a rebound and his head bounced off the floor. He immediately grabbed the back of his head, and then rolled onto his stomach, where he lay while being checked by a team trainer.

Wade was eventually helped to his feet and walked off the court. He was examined by a team trainer and was checked for a possible concussion before returning with 4:35 remaining in the first half.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 19 rebounds, while Dion Waiters scored 12 points for Miami.

The Kings closed the game on a 9-0 run over the final 2 minutes to extend their winning streak to four over the Heat.

Sacramento trailed 96-93 following Richardson’s layup with 2:05 left.

After Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk, Bogdanovic and Hield both made free throws. Hield then scored off an offensive rebound before he and Cauley-Stein combined for three free throws to end the run.

Before that, much of the attention was focused on Wade’s final game in Sacramento that nearly ended early when Wade appeared to get hurt.

After returning, Wade made a trio of 3-pointers then drove around Sacramento’s 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein for a layup that gave the Heat a 59-50 lead.

Wade struggled down the stretch when Miami was trying to hold onto its lead. He committed a turnover while trying to lob a pass to Whiteside, then missed a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Richardson also missed a layup and had a pass go through his hands for a turnover in the final seconds.

Heat: Ryan Anderson, acquired in a trade from Phoenix at the deadline, did not play.

Kings: Before the game Corey Brewer signed a 10-day contract. The seventh overall pick in 2007, Brewer played in seven games with Philadelphia this season before being released by the 76ers earlier this week.

Heat: At Golden State on Sunday.

Kings: Host Phoenix on Sunday.

