JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King’s 26 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Lipscomb 72-67 on Thursday night.

King also had five assists and three steals for the Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Skyelar Potter scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Juwan Perdue had six points.

Will Pruitt led the Bisons (13-9, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jacob Ognacevic also scored 14 points. Matthew Schner had nine points.

