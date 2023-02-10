JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan King scored 18 points as East Tennessee State beat VMI 69-65 on Friday night.

King was 7 of 15 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 Southern Conference). Jalen Haynes added 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Justice Smith shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Keydets (6-21, 1-13) were led in scoring by Tony Felder, who finished with 18 points. Asher Woods added 13 points and three steals for VMI. In addition, Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. East Tennessee State visits Western Carolina while VMI hosts Chattanooga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.