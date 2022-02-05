VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King had 24 points plus 11 rebounds as Valparaiso beat Indiana State 79-72 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Sheldon Edwards made 3-pointer with 1:31 left in double OT to stretch Valparaiso’s lead to to four. Kevion Taylor then converted a three-point play with 40 seconds remaining as the Crusaders outscored Indiana State 11-4 in the second overtime.

Taylor finished with 20 points and Edwards 14 for Valparaiso (11-12, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 12 points.

Cameron Henry scored a season-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Sycamores (9-13, 2-8). Cooper Neese added 17 points and six rebounds. Kailex Stephens had 11 rebounds.

