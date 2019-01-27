WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Felix Loch is the world men’s luge champion for the record-tying sixth time, after the German great edged Reinhard Egger of Austria by one-tenth of a second on Sunday for this year’s title.
Loch tied the record held by Armin Zoeggeler of Italy, who won world championships in 1995, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2011. Loch’s previous world titles came in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Semen Pavlichenko, the 2015 world champion from Russia, took the bronze. He and Egger hoisted Loch onto their shoulders on the medal podium after the race.
Tucker West had the top U.S. finish, placing ninth. Jonny Gustafson was 14th.
The world championships conclude later Sunday with the team relay.