PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Kimbrough had 14 points and eight rebounds as La Salle topped Fordham 72-57 on Saturday.
Pookie Powell had 14 points for La Salle (10-20, 8-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Saul Phiri added 10 points. Traci Carter had seven assists for the home team.
Chuba Ohams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (12-19, 3-15). Jalen Cobb added 10 points. Ty Perry had 10 points.
The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. La Salle defeated Fordham 73-71 on Jan. 23.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com