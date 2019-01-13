SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Justin Kier scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, making eight of 10 shots, and George Mason beat Rhode Island 84-67 on Sunday.

Javon Green added 15 points and Otis Livingston II and Jordan Miller each scored 14 for the Patriots (9-8, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Tyrese Martin’s layup brought Rhode Island within 19-17 before George Mason went on an 11-0 run with Greene and Jason Douglas-Stanley burying 3-pointers. Cyril Langevine made a pair of free throws before Miller’s long-reach put back at the buzzer put the Patriots ahead 38-27 and they led by double digits for most of the remainder.

George Mason finished 30-of-58 shooting with seven-made 3s and missed just once in 18 trips to the foul line.

Langevine and Jeff Dowtin each scored 15 points to lead Rhode Island (8-7, 1-2). Fatts Russell scored 11 and Martin and Omar Silverio each had 10.