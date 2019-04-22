OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis will earn $16.75 million in each of the next two seasons with the Oakland Athletics under the new contract he agreed to last week.

Davis agreed to a $16.5 million, one-year deal and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

His new deal includes $33.5 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and 2021.

Davis receives the same award bonus package as in his 2019 contract: $50,000 for All-Star selection, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $100,000 for World Series MVP, $50,000 for Gold Glove, $100,000 for Silver Slugger, $100,000 for Most Valuable Player, $75,000 for second in MVP voting and $50,000 for third.

Davis hit a majors league-leading 48 home runs last season while setting a career high with 123 RBIs along with a .247 batting average. He is hitting .253 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs this year.

