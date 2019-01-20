MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys has opened play at Rod Laver Arena against sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina on Day 8 at the Australian Open.
There are spots in the quarterfinals on the line for the winners of Monday’s matches.
The 17th-seeded Keys has reached the semifinals or better at three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments. She has won both her previous matches against Svitolina including a quarterfinal victory at the 2017 U.S. Open on her way to the final.
The winner will advance to quarterfinal match against either U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka or No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will UW men land 5-star recruit Isaiah Stewart? Huskies will find out Sunday
- Jake Browning gets start, throws two interceptions during NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- What separates the haves and the have-nots of high-school athletics — and Washington's plan to fix it
- UW's Jake Browning set to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl on Saturday
In the night matches later Monday, Serena Williams continues her bid for an eighth Australian and Open-era record 24th singles major when she takes on No. 1-ranked Simona Halep, and six-time men’s winner Novak Djokovic is against Daniil Medvedev.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports