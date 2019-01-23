TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 22 points with four of Indiana State’s six 3-pointers, freshman Cooper Neese added 14 and the Sycamores beat Valparaiso 70-53 on Wednesday night.
Emondre Rickman chipped in with 12 points and Bronson Kessinger had 10 for Indiana State (11-8, 3-4 Missouri Valley). Key and Rickman each scored 10 points in the first half to help Indiana State build an 11-point lead.
Last Saturday, Indiana State lost at home to Loyola-Chicago in front of a sellout crowd of 10,200, including Sycamore legend Larry Bird to help celebrate the 1979 team that reached the national title game against Michigan State.
Derrik Smits and Markus Golder each scored 14 points for Valparaiso (12-8, 5-2), which had won six of its last seven. Deion Lavender added 10.
Valparaiso was within 21-14 with 6:35 remaining in the first half but went without a field goal for four minutes to trail 28-15 before going into the locker room down 32-21. Valpo made just 7 of 20 field goals (35 percent) and turned it over nine times.