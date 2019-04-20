WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Brighton frustrated Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 0-0 draw at Molineux on Saturday, gaining a key point in its fight with Cardiff to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Wolves, who had spent the week training in Marbella, couldn’t break through against the Seagulls.

A hard-earned draw ended Brighton’s run of five straight defeats in all competitions and moved the southern side three points ahead of Cardiff, which hosts title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday. Both Brighton and Cardiff have already played 34 games.

Diogo Jota twice hit the woodwork and Leander Dendoncker was denied by Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan but the hosts dropped to ninth after a dull stalemate.

