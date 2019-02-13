VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had a career-high 32 points as Indiana State edged past Valparaiso 87-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Key hit 15 of 17 foul shots. He added six steals.
Key made two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 33 seconds left in regulation then Valparaiso worked the shot clock for one last possession. After Bakari Evelyn missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, Javon Freeman grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Indiana State took a 79-72 lead early in overtime and Valparaiso did not threaten.
Cooper Neese had 13 points for Indiana State (13-12, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Bronson Kessinger added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points for the visiting team.
The Sycamores forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Derrik Smits tied a career high with 23 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (13-13, 6-7). Deion Lavender added 16 points. Bakari Evelyn had 11 points.
The Sycamores improved to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Indiana State defeated Valparaiso 70-53 on Jan. 23.
Indiana State matches up against Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.
Valparaiso matches up against Drake on the road on Saturday.
