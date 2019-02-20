TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Indiana State rolled past Illinois State 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Key was 7 of 11 from the field including four from distance for the Sycamores (14-13, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Cooper Neese added 17 points.

Indiana State had 13 team steals contributing to 20 Illinois State turnovers.

Indiana State scored first and led all the way and Key and Neese each hit a pair of 3-pointers, De’Avion Washington added another and Emondre Rickman contributed a dunk to the 21-4 start. The Sycamores led 37-21 at the break.

Illinois State closed to 49-37 early in the second half but the Sycamores opened it up again on 3-pointers by Washington and Jordan Barnes to push it to 57-39 with 11:04 to play.

Phil Fayne scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Redbirds (14-14, 7-8) who took 17 shots from beyond the arc but made only three of them (18 percent). Milik Yarbrough had 13 points and four rebounds.