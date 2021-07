KEY FACT: Louis Oosthuizen lagged a 50-foot put to tap-in range for par to keep a one-shot lead. Collin Morikawa missed a 12-foot birdie putt that would have given him a share of the lead. Jordan Spieth three-putted from 18 feet, missing a 2-footer for par, to fall three behind.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here