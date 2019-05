KEY FACT: Brooks Koepka made a putt from just inside 35 feet for birdie and a 63, becoming the first player in PGA Championship history to shoot 63 twice. It also set the course record at Bethpage Black.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here