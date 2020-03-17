The number of NBA players with confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose to seven Tuesday when the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive. Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets players to test positive but has been asymptomatic, according to the Athletic.

According to the Nets, only one of the four players, who were not identified by the team, has exhibited symptoms. The Nets have advised all players and members of their traveling party to “remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication” with medical staff, according to a statement.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told the Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

The four Nets players join three players – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons – who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Gobert’s positive test last week led the NBA to suspend its 2019-20 season.

In a statement posted to social media, Gobert has said that he was “under great care and will fully recover.” Mitchell said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he was “doing well” and asymptomatic. Wood has also been asymptomatic.

The Nets’ positive tests are noteworthy because they cannot be directly linked to the Jazz or the Pistons. Brooklyn and Utah last played on Jan. 14, nearly two months before Gobert’s positive test. Brooklyn last faced Detroit on Jan. 29. By contrast, the Jazz and Pistons played each other on March 7, just four days before Gobert’s test, and the three players who tested positive were on the court together.

Durant, 31, has missed the entire season as he recovers from an Achilles’ injury suffered last June, but was traveling with the Nets on a recent road trip to California. Durant attended the Nets’ most recent game, a March 10 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Brooklyn was set to visit the Golden State Warriors on March 12, but that game, which was initially slated to be played in an empty arena because of the coronavirus, was ultimately postponed because of the NBA’s suspended schedule.