MONACO (AP) — Kenyan distance runner Cyrus Rutto has been provisionally suspended in a doping case.

The IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit says it has charged the 26-year-old Rutto with “use of a prohibited substance or method” based on evidence from his biological passport.

Rutto is currently ranked 15th in the world in the 5,000-meter race. He represented Kenya at the 2017 world championships in London, where he finished 13th in the 5,000 final.

Rutto was not selected for Kenya’s team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

