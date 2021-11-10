LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has signed four five-star recruits for its 2022 class including consensus No. 1 prospect Shaedon Sharpe, who will enroll this spring.

Guards Skyy Clark and Cason Wallace and forward Chris Livingston will join the Wildcats for the 2022-23 season. Rivals and 247Sports rank this group as the best of the fall signing period, continuing Kentucky’s trend of top-three classes under coach John Calipari.

“They all wanted to play with one another and wanted the challenge of competing against the best every day,” Calipari said in a statement Wednesday.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Canada, averaged 22.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The 6-3 Clark is rated among the top five point guards and averaged 26.4 points last season at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rivals and 247Sports each rated the 6-7 Livingston as the top small forward. He averaged 31.1 points and 15.8 rebounds last season at Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Wallace, a 6-4 Dallas native, is considered a top-four guard.

