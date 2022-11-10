Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kentucky by 17 1/2

Series record: Kentucky leads 48-42.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Vanderbilt is running out of time this season to snap an SEC skid that has reached 26 straight dating to October 2019. This is the Commodores’ last road trip before returning home to finish against Florida and No. 5 Tennessee. Kentucky is bowl eligible and looks to go above .500 in SEC play before hosting top-ranked Georgia next week.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt’s rushing game against Kentucky’s run defense. Commodores senior back Ray Davis ran for a career-high 167 yards on just 20 carries in their loss to South Carolina and ranks fourth in the SEC with 731 yards rushing. Kentucky ranks 29th nationally against the run, allowing 120.7 yards per game. The Wildcats held Missouri below 100 yards, their third time this season holding an opponent below that threshold.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: QB Mike Wright will be replacing freshman AJ Swann, who left the loss to South Carolina with an injury. Wright has come off the bench the past two games since losing his starting job following the first three games this season. Wright has thrown for 654 yards with eight TDs and only two interceptions.

Kentucky: WR Dane Key. He ranks third on the team with 383 yards on 25 catches but leads the Wildcats with five touchdowns, a freshman record. Key caught two TD passes last week at Missouri, including one on the opening drive.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt will be without defensive backs coach Dan Jackson, who agreed with athletic director Candice Lee to step back from his job while university officials examine his Facebook comment defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West last week. … Nick Howell is taking over coaching the defensive backs. … Vanderbilt ranks first in the SEC and is tied for fourth in FBS with three defensive TDs. … Kentucky has won the last six meetings against Vandy. … The Wildcats are bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season. … Kentucky QB Will Levis ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally in passing efficiency with a 161.7 rating. He threw three TD pass last week against the Tigers.

___

