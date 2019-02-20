LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says forward Reid Travis will miss at least two weeks after spraining his right knee during the No. 4 Wildcats’ victory at Missouri.
The 6-foot-8, 238-pound graduate transfer from Stanford left Tuesday’s game midway through the second half after a teammate accidentally fell into his knee trying for a rebound. The Wildcats (22-4, 11-2 Southeastern Conference) won 66-58 . The school said in a statement that an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the sprain and added that Travis sustained no other damage.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said in the statement that he hopes Travis will be ready by next month’s SEC Tournament and added, “I’m happy for Reid that we’re going to get him back.” Travis is the Wildcats’ fourth-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game and No. 2 rebounder at 6.9.
The Wildcats host Auburn on Saturday.
