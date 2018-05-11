KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Matt Kenseth says he will be in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing for the next five weeks, beginning with his season debut on Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

That stretch continues with next weekend’s All-Star race, Charlotte, Pocono and Michigan.

Kenseth is also expected behind the wheel for the remaining races with Wyndham Rewards as the sponsor: Indianapolis, Dover, Phoenix and the season-ending race at Homestead.

Roush Fenway announced last month that Kenseth would split time in the No. 6 with Trevor Bayne the rest of the season. Bayne is expected to drive the remaining eight races with AdvoCare as the sponsor.

Kenseth won back-to-back races at Kansas in 2012 and ’13.