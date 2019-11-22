PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Nate Kennell finished with 20 points as Bradley topped Radford 70-61 on Friday night.

Kennell made 8 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Braves (4-1). Darrell Brown chipped in with 14 points and five assists. Elijah Childs snagged 12 rebounds, while Koch Bar grabbed 11 to help Bradley win the battle of the boards 38-25.

Cle’von Greene came off the bench to score 15 for the Highlanders (2-3). Carlik Jones was the lone starter to score in double figures with 14.

Radford shot 42% from the floor, including 21% from 3-point range (4 of 19). The Highlanders also struggled at the foul line, shooting 58% (5 of 26). The Braves shot 49% overall and 37% from distance (7 of 19) and missed 10 of 25 foul shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com